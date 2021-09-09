Football Friday Night (9/10/21)
Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 4A vs. 3A matchup. 1-1 Cave City hosts 2-0 Melbourne. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Caveman Stadium. Logan Whaley visited both teams this week, you can check out profiles here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Football Friday Night - September 10th, 2021
Game of the Week: Melbourne at Cave City
Jonesboro at Conway
Mountain Home at Nettleton
Rivercrest at Valley View
Harrisburg at Greene County Tech
Pocahontas at Paragould
Marked Tree at Manila
Hazen at Earle
Piggott at Highland
Trumann at Southside
EPC at Walnut Ridge
Brinkley at Rector
FFN Overtime: Wynne at Morrilton
FFN Overtime: Newport at Bauxite
