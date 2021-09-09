Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/10/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 4A vs. 3A matchup. 1-1 Cave City hosts 2-0 Melbourne. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Caveman Stadium. Logan Whaley visited both teams this week, you can check out profiles here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/10/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - September 10th, 2021

Game of the Week: Melbourne at Cave City

Jonesboro at Conway

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Rivercrest at Valley View

Harrisburg at Greene County Tech

Pocahontas at Paragould

Marked Tree at Manila

Hazen at Earle

Piggott at Highland

Trumann at Southside

EPC at Walnut Ridge

Brinkley at Rector

FFN Overtime: Wynne at Morrilton

FFN Overtime: Newport at Bauxite

