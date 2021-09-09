Group encourages Delta residents to help Hurricane Ida victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hurricane Ida roared ashore in southern Louisiana on August 29, and the need for help is still great.

Because of that, a local business and organization are teaming up, along with Arkansas State University, to help get supplies to the people in need.

“We are all neighbors,” organizer Jan Paschal said.

Paschal, along with Guy Pardew and Jenny Moore, have teamed up to collect items for hurricane victims.

Currently, at Olympus Construction in Jonesboro, Pardew has set up a 40-foot shipping container. The plan is to fill the container with water to send to Louisiana by Friday.

“We’ve talked to different representatives in different areas of Louisiana,” Pardew said. “They’ve expressed that they need those items, specifically water immediately.”

Other items they are needing include things like non-perishable foods, toiletries, and things like batteries.

“There’s also been a lot of expressed for small portable stoves with replacement propane ad butane that they are saying would be a godsend for people with no power to be able to heat a meal,” Pardew said.

They have received donations of water and money from two Jackson County churches.

“They gave us a check to pay for gas to get this stuff down there,” Paschal said.

The group is asking businesses, churches, and individuals in the Arkansas Delta to lend a hand to help any way they can.

“If you’ve got an extra 40-foot container sitting around, there’s nothing stopping you from doing the same thing,” Pardew said.

Paschal said this is the time of the Delta to show how we take care of our friends to the south.

“We want you, every one of you to be involved,” Paschal said. “We want you to say, we’re going to show the rest of the country this is how you do it.”

For people who want to donate, you can drop off large bulk items at Olympus Construction at 2506 West Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Other items are being taken at Griffin Training Center at 401 West Huntington Ave.

If you are wanting more information on how to donate, or if you are an organization that wants to be a part of a supply drive, you can call or text Jenny Moore at 870-530-5146.

You can also make a monetary donation to Every Child is Ours and send it to Olympus Construction.

