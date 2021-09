JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department has responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Warren Street, according to Jonesboro police.

Crews are at the scene and officials said smoke could be seen in the area.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

