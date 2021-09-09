Energy Alert
Man accused of trying to run over Oil Trough mayor, son

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OIL TROUGH, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he tried to run over the mayor of a town and the mayor’s son.

Charles E. Fraser, 49, of Independence County was arrested Sept. 7 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault after deputies went to the 100 block of South Street in Oil Trough about an incident.

Authorities said they got a call about Fraser trying to hit Oil Trough Mayor Bobby Carroll and his son, A.C. with his vehicle. As deputies got to the scene, they received another call from a woman saying that Fraser nearly hit her children.

Then, Fraser called 911 and stated he wanted to file assault charges against Carroll.

Carroll told deputies that his son was riding a side-by-side around town and noticed Fraser attempted to run his son over with a vehicle.

However, Carroll’s son was able to get home and told his father about it.

Carroll then told deputies as he was riding around town, Fraser began driving toward him and started to get closer to the side-by-side.

“Carroll had to avoid a collision and got off the side-by-side to confront Fraser. Carroll asked Fraser why he was trying to strike him with his vehicle and noticed that he had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” the affidavit noted. “Carroll stated that he then took Fraser’s keys to his vehicle in fear he may try to drive again. Carroll went back to his residence and contacted law enforcement.”

Carroll’s son told authorities that he was riding around town when he saw Fraser’s girlfriend flip him off, deputies said. Carroll’s son said when he went back to town, he noticed Fraser behind him, trying to run him off the road and yelled an obscenity at him.

Fraser was arrested and a $20,000 bond was set in the case.

