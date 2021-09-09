Energy Alert
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.

A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Authorities arrested Joseph McClure on weapons of mass destruction charges.(Source: WHP/CNN)
By Gray News staff and WHP staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, PA. (Gray News) - A man is facing charges involving manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.

Police shut down streets around Joseph McClure’s home in suburban Harrisburg for hours when they made the arrest Wednesday.

They also evacuated several of his neighbors.

Department of Homeland Security officials assisted in the investigation.

McClure is currently facing felony charges of unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and risking catastrophe, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. Officials said he will also be charged at the federal level.

Authorities have not said exactly what the weapons of mass destruction were, but court documents said he was denied bail Wednesday because he’s considered a threat to society.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

According to McClure’s sister, he does not yet have a lawyer.

His criminal history includes two prior convictions for terrorist threat charges, WHP reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WHP via CNN Newsource contribution to this report.

