Northeast Arkansas organizations send help to Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recovery efforts continue in Louisiana as organizations here in northeast Arkansas are doing what they can to help rebuild areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Salvation Army and Craighead Electric Cooperative spent Wednesday working and trying to help out.

Hurricane Ida hit the Pelican State a little over a week ago, but efforts to recover homes, power, and food are still going on and may continue for weeks to come.

“Right now, our main objective is to help with repair construction and right of way the damage was extensive but they are making progress,” said Marti Lynn Hook, communications coordinator for Craighead Electric Cooperative.

The Co-Op sent 10 crew members to Houma, Louisiana a week ago.

Craighead Electric Cooperative teams working in Louisiana (KAIT)

They are still there trying to help the local co-op restore power and clean up fallen lines.

“Following any natural disaster is imperative to help those that have been affected just like we had the 2009 ice storm,” said Hook. “Following that we did receive mutual aid, so as a cooperative, we are all hands-on deck ready to lend a helping hand to the cooperatives in need down south.”

The local Salvation Army is taking something a little different -emotional support.

“We’re able to go out and assist people with their emotional and spiritual needs,” said Captain Teri Smith, commanding officer for the Jonesboro Salvation Army.

Smith will work with the emotional and spiritual care team.

They plan to make sure that people affected have someone to talk to when they get not only physically tired but mentally.

“We are able to sit there with that person who has lost their job or has lost all of their worldly possessions last special mementos from their family,” said Smith.

Smith is leaving on Friday, heading to Gonsalez, Louisiana.

There is no estimation on when the crew members from Craighead Electric Co-Op or Smith will return.

They plan to work until the work is done.

