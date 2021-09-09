Energy Alert
Police search for missing teen out of Jonesboro

Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.((Source: Arkansas State Police))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.

According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, authorities are looking for 16-year-old Kaiden Arrigo.

ARKANSAS MISSING / ENDANGERED CHILD ADVISORY Name: Kaiden Arrigo Age: 16 Missing from: Jonesboro White Male / ...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Arrigo was last seen in Jonesboro at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving the Days Inn hotel.

He may be going to Memphis, and then Florida.

If you see Kaiden please call the Lakeview Police Department at (870) 425-2361

