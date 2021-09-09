Police search for missing teen out of Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.

According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, authorities are looking for 16-year-old Kaiden Arrigo.

Arrigo was last seen in Jonesboro at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving the Days Inn hotel.

He may be going to Memphis, and then Florida.

If you see Kaiden please call the Lakeview Police Department at (870) 425-2361

