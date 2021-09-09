Energy Alert
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to President’s vaccine mandate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat COVID-19 in the United States on Thursday.

In the plan the President announced the Department of Labor is working on an emergency rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that their employees are vaccinated.

Biden says the order will require workers will need to show proof of vaccination or at least one negative COVID-19 test a week.

Biden said this is not a political issue about freedom or personal choice.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” President Biden said.

Some Mid-South governors have released statements regarding the president’s new plan.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a tweet that the there are some things that should not come out of a President’s mouth.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet that the president does not have the authority to require Americans to get vaccinated.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he supports vaccination efforts, but he believe this order is not the right answer and takes away freedom of business.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

