Sept. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It is Thursday, Sept. 9. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The atmosphere stays very dry into the weekend before moisture returns early next week.

Temperatures are back near the 50s this morning and it’ll be the same Friday.

Highs stay in the 80s, but 90s aren’t far away.

Breezy southwesterly winds help temperatures rise into the mid-90s over the weekend with low humidity.

This hot and dry air will increase the fire risk over the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Just days after a house fire claimed the life of a woman and her granddaughter, another person lost their life in an overnight fire.

An investigation is underway this morning following a late-night shooting at a Region 8 apartment complex.

A local business and organization are teaming up with Arkansas State University this morning to send much-need supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Feeling burned out with your job? You’re not alone! And experts say the pandemic is making it worse.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.