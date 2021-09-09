Shelby County daily case report drops to 400 following record-high numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reporting a record-breaking daily COVID-19 case count of nearly 1,300 in Shelby County Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported just over 400 new cases Thursday.

The daily case count has been fluctuating within the last week.

In addition to the 423 new cases, there were also 13 additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

The health department says, among the new cases, 134 of those were detected in children. Active pediatric cases are 2,946 and over 6,900 cases have been confirmed in children within the last 30 days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,037 children have contracted COVID-19. And the county has seen over 132,000 cases with a death toll of 1,918.

Vaccinations in Shelby County are on the rise. The county has reached 67.4% of its vaccination goal -- 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

City leaders say they are also seeing some positive changes in vaccine hesitancy in the Mid-South.

There are 641 Mid-Southerners hospitalized due to complications with the virus.

