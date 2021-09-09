Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shelby County daily case report drops to 400 following record-high numbers

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 9
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 9(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reporting a record-breaking daily COVID-19 case count of nearly 1,300 in Shelby County Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported just over 400 new cases Thursday.

The daily case count has been fluctuating within the last week.

In addition to the 423 new cases, there were also 13 additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

The health department says, among the new cases, 134 of those were detected in children. Active pediatric cases are 2,946 and over 6,900 cases have been confirmed in children within the last 30 days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,037 children have contracted COVID-19. And the county has seen over 132,000 cases with a death toll of 1,918.

Vaccinations in Shelby County are on the rise. The county has reached 67.4% of its vaccination goal -- 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

City leaders say they are also seeing some positive changes in vaccine hesitancy in the Mid-South.

There are 641 Mid-Southerners hospitalized due to complications with the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
Police respond to school bus crash
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to...
Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit
“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s...
Parents protest district’s mask mandate
Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.
Police search for missing teen out of Jonesboro

Latest News

If you received your vaccine at your local pharmacy, hospital, or clinic you can contact your...
Cooper-Young Beerfest requires vaccination cards
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
Good news for those with eviction notices. You’ll now have priority when applying for Arkansas...
New renter’s assistance policy to benefit those facing evictions