Shooting investigation underway in Diaz

DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Marion Dr. in Diaz, Arkansas.

According to an anonymous witness Region 8 News spoke with, her apartment was hit multiple times, with several shots almost hitting her children.

She says she heard over 10 gunshots and bullets went through multiple apartments.

Our reporter on the scene said officers were at White River Apartments in Diaz, and the area was blocked off.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot release any information.

