Southeast Mo. counties see high rate of COVID-19 spread

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s dashboard, when it comes to...
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s dashboard, when it comes to the number of new cases in the last seven days, eight of the top 10 counties are in our area.(AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri appears to be at the epicenter of the COVID-19 spread in the Show-Me State.

According to the state health department’s dashboard, when it comes to the number of new cases in the last seven days, eight of the top 10 counties are in our area.

Health officials report Scott, New Madrid and Carter Counties are at the top of the list.

Madison, Mississippi, Perry, St. Francois and Bollinger Counties are also seeing a high-rate of spread.

According to the latest update from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than 100 COVID-19 patients are in the Hospital in the southeast Missouri region, and 35 of those patients are in the ICU.

Nurses at one hospital in Sikeston said its ICU beds are currently full.

The majority of those patients are COVID-19 positive.

