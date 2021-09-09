Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’

George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next March.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next March.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday the Texas troubadour will perform Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. in North Little Rock.

Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, tickets to “Strait to the Natural State” go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $79 to $229, with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or TicketMaster.com.

In his 30-plus year career, Strait has produced 60 chart-topping hits and collected 33 platinum and multi-platinum albums. He has sold nearly 70 million albums and won more than 60 awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
Police respond to school bus crash
Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s...
Parents protest district’s mask mandate
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to...
Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit
School COVID case comparison according to mask policy in Arkansas - 9/8/21
Arkansas Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored

Latest News

One person died early Thursday morning when fire swept through their Jonesboro home.
One killed in Jonesboro house fire
Jackson County sheriff's deputies are investigating a late-night shooting at a Diaz apartment...
Late-night shooting under investigation
An early morning fire claimed the life of a Jonesboro resident.
Overnight fatal fire under investigation
Highs stay in the 80s today, but 90s aren’t far away.
Zach's Thursday forecast, Sept. 9