Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next March.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday the Texas troubadour will perform Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. in North Little Rock.

Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, tickets to “Strait to the Natural State” go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $79 to $229, with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or TicketMaster.com.

In his 30-plus year career, Strait has produced 60 chart-topping hits and collected 33 platinum and multi-platinum albums. He has sold nearly 70 million albums and won more than 60 awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

