Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

After two-year search, a JHS yearbook is on its way to Texas

Butch and Janie Yielding gave one of their copies to Mrs. Betty Fly
Butch and Janie Yielding gave one of their copies to Mrs. Betty Fly(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We asked for Region 8′s help in finding a 1952 Jonesboro high school yearbook for a woman who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

And with your help, we found a copy for her after reaching out on social media and on the newscast asking for help finding the yearbook.

We received a Facebook message from Butch Yielding.

“My mom and dad graduated JHS. My dad was in [19]53 and my mom was in [19]51 graduated. So, I have their yearbooks that they had,” said Butch.

Janie Yielding, Butch’s wife said, said she saw the book on the news and remembered that they may have a copy, “I saw it. I saw the picture and I said, oh, my gosh, Butch, I think we’ve got this. And I think you might have extra. So, he went upstairs and looked through his closet and said I got two of them.” said Janie.

Butch had one 1952 yearbook that was originally his mom’s and the second book he bought from a thrift shop in Monette, Arkansas years ago.

Butch shared that this came full circle for him because his mom passed away with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a horrible disease and who they were is gone and to be able to do this for betty and their family. I can’t even. Oh, I know. The joy it’s bringing me,” said the couple.

After Maggie, Betty Fly’s sister, received the news, she wanted to say this with Butch.

“We really appreciate that, we thank him so much. I don’t know him or anything about him but we want to share the book opening with her,” she said.

And the Yielding’s also had something they wanted to share with betty.

“Happy birthday. Happy birthday, Betty. Oh, my goodness,” said the couple.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’
Jonesboro police responded Thursday to a crash on Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
2 rush hour crashes keep police busy
One person died early Thursday morning when fire swept through their Jonesboro home.
One killed in Jonesboro house fire
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A woman faces a vehicle theft charge after Jonesboro police say she stole an ambulance.
Woman accused of stealing ambulance
Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline,...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan