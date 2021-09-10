After two-year search, a JHS yearbook is on its way to Texas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We asked for Region 8′s help in finding a 1952 Jonesboro high school yearbook for a woman who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

And with your help, we found a copy for her after reaching out on social media and on the newscast asking for help finding the yearbook.

We received a Facebook message from Butch Yielding.

“My mom and dad graduated JHS. My dad was in [19]53 and my mom was in [19]51 graduated. So, I have their yearbooks that they had,” said Butch.

Janie Yielding, Butch’s wife said, said she saw the book on the news and remembered that they may have a copy, “I saw it. I saw the picture and I said, oh, my gosh, Butch, I think we’ve got this. And I think you might have extra. So, he went upstairs and looked through his closet and said I got two of them.” said Janie.

Butch had one 1952 yearbook that was originally his mom’s and the second book he bought from a thrift shop in Monette, Arkansas years ago.

Butch shared that this came full circle for him because his mom passed away with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a horrible disease and who they were is gone and to be able to do this for betty and their family. I can’t even. Oh, I know. The joy it’s bringing me,” said the couple.

After Maggie, Betty Fly’s sister, received the news, she wanted to say this with Butch.

“We really appreciate that, we thank him so much. I don’t know him or anything about him but we want to share the book opening with her,” she said.

And the Yielding’s also had something they wanted to share with betty.

“Happy birthday. Happy birthday, Betty. Oh, my goodness,” said the couple.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.