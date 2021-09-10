Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’
One person died early Thursday morning when fire swept through their Jonesboro home.
One killed in Jonesboro house fire
Jonesboro police responded Thursday to a crash on Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
Authorities respond to pair of crashes during evening rush hour
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.
Police search for missing teen out of Jonesboro

Latest News

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfide victims
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Teen mocked while talking about grandmother's COVID-19 death