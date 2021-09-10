Lyon football hosts Wayland Baptist Saturday in home opener

The Lyon College football team will play in front of its home crowd for the first time this season when the Scots host Wayland Baptist in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Admission is $8 for ages 11-and-over, while 10-and-under are free. Lyon College faculty, staff and students get in free with their Lyon ID.

Lyon College (0-2, 0-1 SAC) vs Wayland Baptist (0-1, 0-0 SAC)

2 p.m. | Pioneer Stadium (Batesville HS) | Batesville, AR

LYON: The Scots enter Saturday’s game with a record of 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the SAC.

Isaiah Bradford is in line to get the start at quarterback as he has completed 19 passes this season for 147 yards. J.D. Horn and Karson Douglas have been the go-to receivers for Bradford so far this season. Horn has caught six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown, while Douglas has caught a team-high seven passes for 44 yards. On the ground, backup quarterback Michael Troxler has rushed five times for 58 yards to lead the Scots.

Defensively, Mason Davis, Balah Muhammad and Chris Reese lead the Scots with 13 total tackles each. Reese is also tied for the team lead with one tackle-for-loss.

WBU: Wayland Baptist enters today’s game at 0-1 overall and will be playing in its first SAC game of the season.

Nick Quintero is projected to be the starting quarterback today for the Pioneers. Last week against Hardin-Simmons University, Quintero completed 23-of-39 passes for 223 yards with one interception. Quintero peppered Skyler Whitten with targets in the season opener for WBU as Whitten finished with a game-high in both catches (8) and receiving yards (100).

Defensively, Andrew Villa led Wayland Baptist with 10 total tackles against HSU. Villa also intercepted one pass that he returned for 29 yards.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Lyon College football team will honor local members of the military, first responders and emergency personnel as part of “First Responders Day.” Following the ceremony, the Lyon College football team will honor the late Nacho Gomez by retiring his No. 19 jersey before kickoff.

Following Saturday’s game against Wayland Baptist, the Scots will go on their first of two bye weeks of the season before returning to action on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma Panhandle State.

