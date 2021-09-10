Energy Alert
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Thursday when his vehicle slammed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on State Highway 163 in Poinsett County.

Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline, crossed the northbound lane, and veered off the road.

His vehicle traveled approximately 75 feet before crashing into a tree head-on.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

