Man killed in single-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Thursday when his vehicle slammed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on State Highway 163 in Poinsett County.

Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline, crossed the northbound lane, and veered off the road.

His vehicle traveled approximately 75 feet before crashing into a tree head-on.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

