Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released a photo of a possible suspect’s vehicle in a recent homicide.
A woman was shot and killed Monday at Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road. She died from her injuries at Regional One Hospital.
Police say a person of interest connected to the homicide is believed to occupying a white Dodge Challenger with black rims. They say the car may have damage due to a crash.
Anyone with information about the owner of the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
