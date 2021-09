Jonesboro stayed perfect on the season with a win over Greene County Tech.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/9/21)

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 1

Batesville 3, Nettleton 1

West Memphis 3, Searcy 2

Marion 3, Paragould 0

Brookland 3, Blytheville 0

Trumann 3, Highland 1

Southside 3, Robinson 1

Marshall 3, Salem 2

