Person injured in two-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Thursday after being injured in a crash between a car and a gravel truck in Cross County, according to the Wynne Fire Department.
Firefighters went to Highway 64 West and Highway 193 North around 7:30 a.m. Thursday about the crash.
The Wynne Fire Department said on social media that the person inside the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.
