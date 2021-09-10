Energy Alert
Person injured in two-vehicle crash

The Wynne Fire Department said on social media that the person inside the vehicle had to be...
The Wynne Fire Department said on social media that the person inside the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Thursday after being injured in a crash between a car and a gravel truck in Cross County, according to the Wynne Fire Department.

Firefighters went to Highway 64 West and Highway 193 North around 7:30 a.m. Thursday about the crash.

At approximately 0730 this morning Wynne Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy 64 W and Hwy 193 N for a gravel truck...

Posted by Wynne Fire Department on Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Wynne Fire Department said on social media that the person inside the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

