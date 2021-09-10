Person injured in two-vehicle crash

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Thursday after being injured in a crash between a car and a gravel truck in Cross County, according to the Wynne Fire Department.

Firefighters went to Highway 64 West and Highway 193 North around 7:30 a.m. Thursday about the crash.

The Wynne Fire Department said on social media that the person inside the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.

