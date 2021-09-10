Pursuit leads to arrest in weapons, drug case

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An attempted traffic stop Thursday led to a pursuit in excess of 100 mph and a man facing multiple charges, according to Blytheville police.

James Johnson, 19, of Blytheville was arrested after Blytheville police tried to stop a vehicle on South Division Street for speeding.

According to a media release from Blytheville police, Johnson fled and got onto I-55.

Authorities said Johnson lost control of the vehicle near the 63-mile marker and left the road. He then took off on foot but was caught, police said.

Police found an AR-15 rifle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drugs, criminal mischief-1st degree and speeding, according to an online jail roster with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is expected to appear in court Sept. 13 for a probable cause hearing.

