Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown named GAC Offensive Player of the Week

University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown earned Great American Conference weekly accolades for his outstanding performance in the Weevils’ season-opening victory over Southern Nazarene. After posting 371 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, Brown was named the Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello, QB, So., Luxora, Arkansas

Brown accounted for all four touchdowns in the Weevils’ 30-23 win on Thursday against Southern Nazarene. He threw three first-half touchdowns and added a six-yard rushing score. He connected with All-American tight end DeAndre Washington seven times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He completed 19-of-32 passes for a career-high 334 yards.

This is the second time Brown has garnered the weekly award from the GAC in his career as a Weevil. He also earned Offensive Player of the Week after scoring five total touchdown and posting 413 total yards in a win over East Central in 2019.

UAM faces its first road test of the season on Saturday as the Weevils battle Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, Okla. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

