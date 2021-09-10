Energy Alert
Sept. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Sept. 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up a bit cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be another nice and sunny day with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity will stay in check for a couple of more days.

Breezy southwesterly winds help temperatures rise into the mid-90s over the weekend with low humidity.

This hot and dry air will increase the fire risk over the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

As the nation prepares to remember the September 11th terrorist attacks, a Region 8 native who was in one of the Twin Towers that fateful day shares what it was like.

When it comes to honoring veterans, the writing is on the wall in one Region 8 town.

A woman is on the hunt for a high school yearbook in the hopes it will bring some joy to her sister with Alzheimer’s.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

