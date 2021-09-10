Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover honored with Purple Heart

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, one of 13 soldiers killed in Kabul, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

His family says they’re honored, but his life was worth so much more.

“He was the center of our world. Center of our world, all of our best friends, he truly is one of a kind,” said Nicole Weiss, girlfriend.

Hoover’s family says the Purple Heart is a wonderful honor but mom Kelly Barnett says she never thought her son would get this honor or wanted him to.

“I mean, it’s an honor, but it’s still hurtful. It’s hurtful that this happened,” said Barnett.

Barnett says she has been able to cope with her faith in God and knowing she’ll be able to see Hoover again.

“I don’t have anger. You know, I do have my political opinions, again, I do know that the way this was done was wrong, but he was where he would have wanted to be,” said Barnett.

They want Taylor to be remembered for a few things. He not only served for 11 years but touched everyone he came across.

“He was the most humble person you will ever meet in your entire life. He would do anything for his sisters, his mom, his family,” said Weiss.

“He just had a light about him. He shined brighter than anyone I know,” said Barnett.

“I mean, he was the leader of this family. Everything me and my sister do or mom does is because of him,” said Tori Manning, sister.

