Sun Belt exploring options with conference football realignment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt Conference is exploring their options as realignment continues in college football.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network was first to report that the SBC “will be aggressive in pursuing new members & could grow its membership from 10 to 12 schools.”

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill issued the following statement Friday morning:

”The Sun Belt Conference could not have positioned itself better for this moment as the landscape shifts across conferences. We have never been stronger. The Sun Belt is the best non-autonomy FBS conference in the country. We were the only non-A5 conference with two teams ranked in both preseason polls. We finished last year with two teams ranked in the final CFP and we’ve led the FBS in postseason winning percentage the last five years. I spoke to our conference CEOs and ADs yesterday about the current realignment in a few FBS conferences and how it puts us in a more advantageous position for our programs to thrive. Throughout this process, if we identify a school that adds value to the Sun Belt, we’ll certainly consider them for membership. We feel very good about the quality of our schools, we take pride in who we are, and will continue to build our programs and our great conference.”

The current SBC lineup is 10 football schools and 2 non-football schools

Sun Belt Conference

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Texas State

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

South Alabama (West Division in football, East Division in other sports)

Troy

Little Rock (non-football)

Texas-Arlington (non-football)

