Woman accused of stealing ambulance

A woman faces a vehicle theft charge after Jonesboro police say she stole an ambulance.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman faces a vehicle theft charge after Jonesboro police say she stole an ambulance.

Early Friday morning, an EMT with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave. in Memphis, reported someone drove off with their ambulance.

The alleged theft happened just before 7 a.m. Sept. 10 while the vehicle was stopped at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., according to the initial incident report.

Acting on information provided by the victims and witnesses, police tracked the ambulance and suspect to Lepanto.

While officers returned the ambulance to the EMTs, another officer arrested 31-year-old Ashley Jordan Davis on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or more.

She is being held on a temporary bond of $50,000, awaiting her first appearance before a judge.

