Woman paints mural to honor veterans

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A mural honoring veterans is being painted in Harrisburg.

Paige Harris started the mural on Sept. 2 and is hoping to get it completed by 9/11.

Her husband served for years and came home in May. She says it’s important to honor those who have sacrificed.

“Hope it kinda just brings more awareness maybe to the younger generation that doesn’t quite know what 9/11 means, that they kinda look at it like oh all these things throughout the years and all these things are very important,” said Harris.

Harris hopes the mural will remind both active and retired soldiers that they will always be remembered.

The finished mural will feature the Twin Towers, the 13 names of the soldiers killed in Kabul, and red posies, the flower of remembrance.

