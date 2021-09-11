Energy Alert
Arkansas virus deaths rise, patients on ventilators decline

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased by 33 while the number of hospitalized patients on ventilators declined by 24.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased by 33 while the number of hospitalized patients on ventilators declined by 24.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported the death toll since the pandemic began reached 7,232.

There were 292 people on ventilators compared to 316 on Friday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day average of new cases daily in the state has declined from 2,131.9 on Aug. 26 to 1,681.9 on Thursday.

Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Arkansas with 853 new cases daily during the past two weeks, the 14th highest rate in the nation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

