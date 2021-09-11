Congressional redistricting bills filed, starting 2022 House campaign in Arkansas

Energy Alert
There will be some changes to the Arkansas congressional district map for the 2022 election, under a pair of bills filed this week by Northeast Arkansas lawmakers at the state Capitol. (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be some changes to the Arkansas congressional district map for the 2022 election, under a pair of bills filed this week by Northeast Arkansas lawmakers at the state Capitol.

And lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol later this month to decide the fate of the bills and others that are filed.

Most of Region 8 is in Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District, now represented by Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro), while White County is in the 2nd Congressional District, now represented by Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock).

Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) filed House Bill 1960 Friday.

Under Ladyman’s bill, the 1st District would add Marion and Newton from the 3rd District and portions of White County from the 2nd District.

Rep. Nelda Speaks (R-Mountain Home) also filed House Bill 1959 Thursday.

Speaks’ bill would add Boone, Marion and Searcy counties to the 1st District. Right now, Searcy County is part of the 1st and 3rd districts.

NEXT STEP

Lawmakers will be meeting Sept. 20, 23 and 27 at 1 p.m. at the MAC building next to the Capitol to discuss redistricting bills that are filed.

The House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees are expected to discuss but take no action on the bills.

Lawmakers are expected to head to Little Rock Sept. 29 for a legislative session to discuss the redistricting issue.

