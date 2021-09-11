Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people told Jonesboro police this week after a fight with a woman, the woman ran over them with a vehicle.

Now, the woman is facing aggravated assault and fleeing charges in the case, authorities said Friday.

Rakaiya Walker, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after police went to Parker Park in the 1500 block of North Church due to a pedestrian accident.

The victims talked to police and gave a description of Walker and said she lived in the 1000 block of North Patrick, authorities said in a probable cause affidavit.

Officers went to find Walker and saw her pull into a driveway.

“The officers activate lights and sirens and see Rakaiya Walker jump from the driver side of the vehicle, without putting the vehicle in park and started running towards apartment building B,” Jonesboro police said.

The vehicle then went into a nearby field and police arrested Walker.

A $75,000 bond was set for Walker, who will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

