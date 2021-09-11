Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest

Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and fleeing, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people told Jonesboro police this week after a fight with a woman, the woman ran over them with a vehicle.

Now, the woman is facing aggravated assault and fleeing charges in the case, authorities said Friday.

Rakaiya Walker, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after police went to Parker Park in the 1500 block of North Church due to a pedestrian accident.

The victims talked to police and gave a description of Walker and said she lived in the 1000 block of North Patrick, authorities said in a probable cause affidavit.

Officers went to find Walker and saw her pull into a driveway.

“The officers activate lights and sirens and see Rakaiya Walker jump from the driver side of the vehicle, without putting the vehicle in park and started running towards apartment building B,” Jonesboro police said.

The vehicle then went into a nearby field and police arrested Walker.

A $75,000 bond was set for Walker, who will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’
Jonesboro police responded Thursday to a crash on Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
2 rush hour crashes keep police busy
One person died early Thursday morning when fire swept through their Jonesboro home.
One killed in Jonesboro house fire
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

Learning about 9/11 together. High School students weren’t born yet, and some teachers barely...
Teacher, students learn about 9/11 together
A Jonesboro City Council committee is expected to hear a resolution later this month to declare...
Jonesboro council committee to take up pro-life city resolution
Corbin Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after DTF agents found 74 grams of black...
Search nets black-tar heroin, arrest
There will be some changes to the Arkansas congressional district map for the 2022 election,...
Congressional redistricting bills filed, starting 2022 House campaign in Arkansas