Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former firefighter remembers responding to Twin Towers 20 years ago

By Adam Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dana Lamel was born and raised in New York City.

From 2000 to 2009, Lamel was a firefighter stationed in the heart of the city.

With only a year into being a fireman when the attack happened, September 11th is a day he’ll never forget.

“When we pulled up it was surreal. I felt like I was on a movie scene because we got out of the fire truck, and you couldn’t just help but stand there for a second,” says Lamel.

Lamel says it’s hard to believe 20 years have passed since the attack.

“I miss the people that are gone and the ones that I knew. I feel for their families, and that’s what affects me,” says Lamel.

After Lamel’s stint as a fireman, he decided to start his own business in the restaurant industry.

He moved to Jonesboro in 2018 and has started up two restaurants, Que 49 and Pastaria 49, on Red Wolf Blvd.

Lamel wants to honor law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters in Region 8 by giving away free pizza on September 11th at Pastaria 49.

“That’s what makes this country great is that we have people that join our armed forces. They’re not forced to do these jobs that protect us, and we must always remember that,” says Lamel.

Pastaria 49 is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any service member is welcomed to stop by and grab a free pizza during those hours.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’
Jonesboro police responded Thursday to a crash on Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
2 rush hour crashes keep police busy
One person died early Thursday morning when fire swept through their Jonesboro home.
One killed in Jonesboro house fire
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline,...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Blazers move to 2-1 with win
2021 FFN: Valley View beats Rivercrest
Rector Wins 38-8.
2021 FFN: Rector Beats Brinkley 38-8
Hazen wins, 38-0.
2021 FFN: FFN Audible (Valley View Band) and Hazen Beats Earle 38-0
Highland Wins, 40-14
2021 FFN: Highland Beats Piggott 40-14
A Jonesboro City Council committee is expected to hear a resolution later this month to declare...
Jonesboro council committee to take up pro-life city resolution