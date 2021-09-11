Jonesboro council committee to take up pro-life city resolution

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro City Council committee is expected to hear a resolution later this month to declare the Craighead County town a “Pro-Life City.”

The city’s Public Services Committee will be meeting Sept. 21 in Jonesboro to discuss the resolution, sponsored by council member Bobby Long.

The resolution would support Act 392, which was approved in this year’s legislative session.

“Whereas, it is the duty of local government to protect the unalienable right to life of every person within its jurisdiction, regardless of what higher ranking civil authorities may decree. Therefore, without hesitation, inhibition or compromise, The City of Jonesboro resolves to provide equal protection for life at all stages from conception until natural death and will be known in action and deed, recognized and designated as a ‘Pro-Life City,’” the resolution noted.

The city also received comments from the public about the resolution, both for and against, and they can be seen here.

Jackson County

The Jackson County Quorum Court voted Thursday to approve a similar resolution, according to Justice Wayne Long.

Long said on his Facebook page that justices approved the measure unanimously.

On September 09, 2021, Jackson county became the sixth Arkansas county to be declared a Pro-Life county by its Quorum... Posted by Wayne Long on Friday, September 10, 2021

Jackson County is the 6th county in Arkansas to approve the measure, Wayne Long said.

