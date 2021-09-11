Energy Alert
Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex set to open Sept. 22

A complex that will provide training for shooters and archers throughout the area will be...
A complex that will provide training for shooters and archers throughout the area will be opening later this month. Construction is nearly done at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex on I-555.(Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A complex that will provide training for shooters and archers throughout the area will be opening later this month.

The Jonesboro Police Department said on social media that the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, along I-555, will open Sept. 22.

Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex

The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is here! 🏹💥🔫🎣🎯 Opening Day is September 22, 2021! The complex will not only offer rifle and pistol ranges, but trap and skeet ranges, an archery range, 3D archery course, concessions, and a stocked fishing pond. The new state-of-the-art shooting complex will offer shooters or archers in Northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas a safe option for practice. Please consider joining us in our efforts to open this facility as the first-class sports shooting range of not only Arkansas but the four-state region and beyond. The City of Jonesboro appreciates your support as we continue looking for public-private partnerships to help continue to bring this project to life. Find out more at jonesboropolice.com/shootingsports

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

Officials said the new complex has rifle and pistol ranges, an archery range, a 3-D archery course and a stocked fishing pond for people to enjoy.

“Please consider joining us in our efforts to open this facility as the first-class sports shooting range of not only Arkansas but the four-state region and beyond,” Jonesboro police said on Facebook.

People can learn more by visiting here.

