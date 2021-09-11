Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex set to open Sept. 22
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A complex that will provide training for shooters and archers throughout the area will be opening later this month.
The Jonesboro Police Department said on social media that the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, along I-555, will open Sept. 22.
Officials said the new complex has rifle and pistol ranges, an archery range, a 3-D archery course and a stocked fishing pond for people to enjoy.
“Please consider joining us in our efforts to open this facility as the first-class sports shooting range of not only Arkansas but the four-state region and beyond,” Jonesboro police said on Facebook.
