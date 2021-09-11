Man sentenced to 30 years in shooting of child

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder-2nd degree in the death of a child.

According to online court records, Quinton Hoskins, 25, of Osceola pleaded guilty in Mississippi County Circuit Court Sept. 7 to the murder charge.

Hoskins was arrested in 2019 after Osceola police said he pointed a loaded gun at a two-year-old, pulled the trigger, and shot the child in the head.

Hoskins originally told police that he and his girlfriend were walking home when they heard gunshots and noticed the child had been shot.

However, police said they found out Hoskins had pointed the gun at the toddler when he was at a house in the 400 block of Buckingham.

Hoskins’ guilty plea was part of a negotiated plea, in which tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor, and hindering apprehension or prosecution charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.