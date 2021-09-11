Pizzeria offers free pizza to first responders on 9/11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders received a special surprise Saturday, courtesy of a Jonesboro pizzeria.

Pastaria 49 offered a free cheese or pepperoni pizza to police, firefighters, and EMS workers.

Executive chef Dana Lamel said his past as a firefighter in New York inspired the event and encourages everyone to give thanks to first responders every day.

“It’s just something that’s really important for me to give back to them because they’re not always thanked for the job they do every day, and the way they put their lives on the line for us every day,” Lamel said.

The restaurant also offers discounts for first responders no matter the day, and has served first responders before, in times like the Jonesboro tornado.

