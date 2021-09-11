Region 8 town holds 9/11, Afghanistan bombing memorial

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Tuckerman, community members decorated its Armed Services Memorial Park with a pair of fire trucks, behind an American-themed wreath and a fire suit, to remember the firefighters that gave their lives during the September 11th attacks.

The park has been open since 2007 and is used for memorials throughout the year.

Tommy Young, the president of the Trail to Tuckerman Historical Society, stresses the importance of remembering those who gave their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

“We feel like it’s very important to us to continue to remember those people as well as those in the armed services, not only for those in 9/11 but for everything that’s happened in this country throughout time,” Young said.

The Memorial Park also featured a memorial to the 13 American soldiers killed in the Afghanistan bombing just a few weeks ago, with pictures and information of each soldier who died that day.

“When they were born, 9/11 had occurred and they died at the end of the 20-year period,” Young said, referring to many of the soldiers who were twenty years old. “We wanted to honor them in such a way where they can be remembered.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.