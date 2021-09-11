Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Region 8 town holds 9/11, Afghanistan bombing memorial

Two Tuckerman fire trucks back a wreath and firesuit to remember 9/11.
Two Tuckerman fire trucks back a wreath and firesuit to remember 9/11.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Tuckerman, community members decorated its Armed Services Memorial Park with a pair of fire trucks, behind an American-themed wreath and a fire suit, to remember the firefighters that gave their lives during the September 11th attacks.

The park has been open since 2007 and is used for memorials throughout the year.

Tommy Young, the president of the Trail to Tuckerman Historical Society, stresses the importance of remembering those who gave their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

“We feel like it’s very important to us to continue to remember those people as well as those in the armed services, not only for those in 9/11 but for everything that’s happened in this country throughout time,” Young said.

The Memorial Park also featured a memorial to the 13 American soldiers killed in the Afghanistan bombing just a few weeks ago, with pictures and information of each soldier who died that day.

“When they were born, 9/11 had occurred and they died at the end of the 20-year period,” Young said, referring to many of the soldiers who were twenty years old. “We wanted to honor them in such a way where they can be remembered.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline,...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Ashley Jordan Davis, 31, of Caraway was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing an ambulance...
Woman accused of stealing ambulance
Adam Staples remembering the morning of September 11 from his office in Walnut Ridge, AR.
World Trade Center survivor seeks to inspire
Jonesboro police responded Thursday to a crash on Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
2 rush hour crashes keep police busy
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest

Latest News

Jonesboro police officers wait for their free pizza at Pastaria 49.
Pizzeria offers free pizza to first responders on 9/11
Gov. Hutchinson reflects on 9/11 events and an incredible call to duty response.
AUDIO: ‘A thousand deep: Reflections of 9/11’
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson - 'A Thousand Deep - Reflections on 9/11'
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased by 33 while the number of...
Arkansas virus deaths rise, patients on ventilators decline