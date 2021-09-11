Energy Alert
Search nets black-tar heroin, arrest

Corbin Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after DTF agents found 74 grams of black tar heroin during a search, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a pair of drug charges after authorities found 74 grams of black-tar heroin in Northeast Jonesboro.

Corbin Dshaun Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after drug task force agents served a search warrant at a house on Dover Drive.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found a Mason jar in the garage on a desk drawer.

“(It) contained 74 grams of black tar heroin. On top of the desk was a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it,” Jonesboro police said.

Noble reportedly admitted that the heroin and scale were his and was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $50,000 bond was set for Noble, who will be arraigned Oct. 28 in circuit court.

