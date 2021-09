JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside School District hosted an event Friday morning to remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, Washington, DC and Shanksville, Pa.

The high school Air Force JROTC presented the remembrance ceremony, which included the playing of “Taps” and “God Bless America.”

Playing of "God Bless America" at the AFJROTC 9-11 ceremony this morning. Posted by Westside Consolidated School District on Friday, September 10, 2021

