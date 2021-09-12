Energy Alert
Arkansas football cracks Top 25 for the first time since 2016

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for...
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Kyle Parkinson - Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked, cracking both the Associated Press poll at No. 20 and the USA Today’s Coaches’ poll at No. 24.

Last night’s impressive victory over No. 15 Texas vaulted the Hogs into the Top 25 for the first time since the team was ranked 25th heading into a showdown with No. 24 LSU on Nov. 12, 2016. Until last night, Arkansas’ last win over a ranked opponent inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium also came in 2016 with a 31-10 victory over No. 11 Florida that placed the Hogs in the Top 25 the following week.

Arkansas began this season receiving votes in the Coaches’ poll and received votes last week after opening the season with a 38-17 victory over Rice.

In just 12 games under Head Coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have reached the Top 25 and opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and the third time since 2012.

Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. on Saturday on SEC Network. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

