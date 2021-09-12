Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State falls to Memphis 55-50

The Red Wolves fell to the Tigers 55-50 Saturday night in Jonesboro.
The Red Wolves fell to the Tigers 55-50 Saturday night in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a Mid-South shootout Saturday night in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State and Memphis combined for 1,361 yards of total offense, a Red Wolves hail mary try fell short at the horn. The Tigers held on for a 55-50 victory.

A-State quarterbacks James Blackman and Layne Hatcher both played. Hatcher started the game, he was 23 of 38 passing for 276 yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 1 rushing touchdown. Blackman took over in the 2nd half, he was 19 of 28 passing for 308 yards and 4 TD. One of the scores was an 89 yard strike to Jeff Foreman in the 4th quarter. Foreman finished with 8 catches for 198 yards. Te’Vailance Hunt also went over the century mark, he had 9 catches for 123 yards and a score.

Memphis QB Seth Henigan shined in his 2nd career start. He was 22 of 33 passing for 417 yards and 5 TD. North Little Rock native Brandon Thomas had 18 carries for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns. Calvin Austin III put up monster numbers in receiving, he had 6 catches for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Arkansas State falls to 1-1 while Memphis improves to 2-0. The Red Wolves have a Power 5 test next week as they travel to Washington (0-2). Kickoff is September 18th at 3:15pm CT, the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Jordan Davis, 31, of Caraway was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing an ambulance...
Woman accused of stealing ambulance
Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline,...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest
Corbin Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after DTF agents found 74 grams of black...
Search nets black-tar heroin, arrest
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

Latest News

Red Wolves fell to Tigers in Mid-South shootout
RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State football falls to Memphis 55-50
Arkansas State football legend enshrined in Ring of Honor
RED WOLVES LIVE: Jerry Muckensturm gets in Ring of Honor, Volleyball beats SEMO
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Texas...
Arkansas manhandles #15 Texas 40-21
Saturday marks the 60th football matchup between Arkansas State and Memphis.
Arkansas State football hosts Memphis Saturday night