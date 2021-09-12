Arkansas State falls to Memphis 55-50

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a Mid-South shootout Saturday night in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State and Memphis combined for 1,361 yards of total offense, a Red Wolves hail mary try fell short at the horn. The Tigers held on for a 55-50 victory.

A-State quarterbacks James Blackman and Layne Hatcher both played. Hatcher started the game, he was 23 of 38 passing for 276 yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 1 rushing touchdown. Blackman took over in the 2nd half, he was 19 of 28 passing for 308 yards and 4 TD. One of the scores was an 89 yard strike to Jeff Foreman in the 4th quarter. Foreman finished with 8 catches for 198 yards. Te’Vailance Hunt also went over the century mark, he had 9 catches for 123 yards and a score.

Memphis QB Seth Henigan shined in his 2nd career start. He was 22 of 33 passing for 417 yards and 5 TD. North Little Rock native Brandon Thomas had 18 carries for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns. Calvin Austin III put up monster numbers in receiving, he had 6 catches for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Arkansas State falls to 1-1 while Memphis improves to 2-0. The Red Wolves have a Power 5 test next week as they travel to Washington (0-2). Kickoff is September 18th at 3:15pm CT, the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

