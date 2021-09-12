First responders walk Sikeston streets to honor those in 9/11 attacks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11 today.

First responders from Sikeston and around the region held a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001.

The walk was from fire station 2 to Lowes and is their way of reminding people of the sacrifices made by first responders not just on September 11th, but everyday.

“I just think it’s important that we remember those who lost their lives in the September 11th attack 20 years ago,” Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said. “Their families are still morning their loss and grieving and they’re moving on. Those officers, the fire fighters and first responders, gave their lives for something that’s very important, and that is for their fellow human beings.”

Many people even lined the street to support the first responders as they walked by.

“It means a great deal to all of us here,” Scott County Rural firefighter Mason Laymon said. “Everyone in all these departments, it means a lot to us. To know that we are supported by everyone and just to know that every time we do this, it’s in memory to all those victims and that means all these people will go home and remember it.”

After the walk, a ringing of the bell ceremony concluded the event in the parking lot of Lowes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.