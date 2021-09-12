Energy Alert
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations

Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says federal vaccination mandates announced by President Joe Biden hurt efforts to overcome the public’s resistance to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Republican governor has been notable in working to persuade reluctant Arkansas residents to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But in a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said that a comprehensive federal vaccination mandate “hardens the resistance.”

He noted longtime public school vaccination requirements are state requirements.

But he says federal requirements are “counterproductive,” interfering with state vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

