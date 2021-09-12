Jonesboro man lends support in Hurricane Ida relief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fallout from Hurricane Ida is still impacting millions, so one Region 8 man is doing what he can to help those who remain in the state of Louisiana survive.

Last week, Guy Pardew made the trip from Jonesboro to Houma, Louisiana. And he was shocked at what he found when he cooked for hundreds of locals.

“There was so many people displaced that, we didn’t stop feeding them until we couldn’t feed anymore until all the food was gone,” Pardew said.

Houma, along with much of the rest of the state, has been in the dark since Ida hit.

Many are without power and running water, and some, have their houses completely ruined.

“We need building materials, we need bleach, we need shovels,” Pardew said. “We need to get this water and dirt out of our houses to where we can actually have somewhere to stay. The homeless population has increased dramatically.”

Pardew says the light at the end of the tunnel is months away.

“There’s not going to be any water that’s going to be accessible for some the rural areas until next month,” Pardew said. “We’ve got over 3,000 power lines down in the Bayou right now that we don’t know how long it’s going to take to get that last house up and running.”

And with Tropical Storm Nicholas looming on the horizon, Pardew is focused on providing essentials before it’s too late.

“If we don’t, there is going to be a lot of tragedy coming up in the next few weeks, if we don’t get these life-saving materials to those communities,” Pardew said.

Donations of supplies from non perishables, building materials, and more are being taken at the Griffin Training Center, and at the office of Olympus Construction on West Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.