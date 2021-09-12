Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro man lends support in Hurricane Ida relief

Guy Pardew travelled to Houma, Louisiana last week to cook over 350 meals for those affected by...
Guy Pardew travelled to Houma, Louisiana last week to cook over 350 meals for those affected by Hurricane Ida.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fallout from Hurricane Ida is still impacting millions, so one Region 8 man is doing what he can to help those who remain in the state of Louisiana survive.

Last week, Guy Pardew made the trip from Jonesboro to Houma, Louisiana. And he was shocked at what he found when he cooked for hundreds of locals.

“There was so many people displaced that, we didn’t stop feeding them until we couldn’t feed anymore until all the food was gone,” Pardew said.

Houma, along with much of the rest of the state, has been in the dark since Ida hit.

Many are without power and running water, and some, have their houses completely ruined.

“We need building materials, we need bleach, we need shovels,” Pardew said. “We need to get this water and dirt out of our houses to where we can actually have somewhere to stay. The homeless population has increased dramatically.”

Pardew says the light at the end of the tunnel is months away.

“There’s not going to be any water that’s going to be accessible for some the rural areas until next month,” Pardew said. “We’ve got over 3,000 power lines down in the Bayou right now that we don’t know how long it’s going to take to get that last house up and running.”

And with Tropical Storm Nicholas looming on the horizon, Pardew is focused on providing essentials before it’s too late.

“If we don’t, there is going to be a lot of tragedy coming up in the next few weeks, if we don’t get these life-saving materials to those communities,” Pardew said.

Donations of supplies from non perishables, building materials, and more are being taken at the Griffin Training Center, and at the office of Olympus Construction on West Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Jordan Davis, 31, of Caraway was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing an ambulance...
Woman accused of stealing ambulance
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Corbin Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after DTF agents found 74 grams of black...
Search nets black-tar heroin, arrest

Latest News

A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Sept. 12-18
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Sept. 12-18
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations