Man killed in motorcycle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74 near Landis.

According to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Passmore, 63, of Alco died in the crash.

ASP said Passmore was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson on Highway 74 around 5:10 p.m. when the motorcycle left the road and struck an embankment.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

