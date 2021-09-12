Man killed in motorcycle crash

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74 near Landis.

According to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Passmore, 63, of Alco died in the crash.

ASP said Passmore was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson on Highway 74 around 5:10 p.m. when the motorcycle left the road and struck an embankment.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

