Red Wolves volleyball won a pair of five set thrillers Saturday

A day after dropping a tough five-set decision, the Arkansas State volleyball team came up on the winning end of two more matches that went the distance, outlasting Marshall and Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

The Red Wolves (6-3) have now won five of their last six entering the final week of non-conference play.

Macey Putt earned her third straight all-tournament nod, joined by Tatum Ticknor, who earned all-tournament laurels for the second straight week. Putt totaled 35 kills on the weekend to accompany 42 digs, recording double-doubles in every match. Ticknor led A-State in digs in all three matches, totaling 73 digs on the weekend.

MATCH 1 | A-STATE 3, MARSHALL 2 (25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9)

Owning a two-set lead entering the third, A-State had to battle a little bit longer to take the opening match of the day, but held on to defeat Marshall 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9).

Three players posted double-double performances for A-State, led by Paulina Sobolewska’s 18 kills and 10 digs. Sobolewska also hit at a solid .375 clip on 40 attempts with just three errors. Macey Putt tallied her seventh double-double in eight matches with 17 kills and 12 digs, while Lauren Musante handed out 32 assists with 13 digs.

Elise Wilcox posted a strong day with a season-best 10 kills to accompany two blocks. Kendahl Davenport led the way at the net with six blocks, while Tatum Ticknor collected 24 digs. Julianna Cramer also aided in the attack, dishing out 22 assists.

The Red Wolves led the entire opening set and weathered a late run by the Thundering Herd to take a 1-0 lead in the match, winning 25-23. The second set was back-and-forth until a 9-1 run put A-State in the driver’s seat, taking the set 25-21 and earning a two-set lead in the contest.

Marshall would not go away quietly, opening up the third with a 9-2 lead and holding the lead throughout en route to a tight 25-23 win in the third set to extend the match. The Thundering Herd once again took a slight lead midway through the fourth set, with A-State knotting up the frame at 19-all with a 5-0 run to force a Marshall timeout. The Herd closed the set with a 6-2 run, forcing a match-deciding fifth set.

A 5-0 run early in the final set proved to be the difference for the Scarlet and Black, taking an early 8-3 lead. A-State would not allow Marshall to take control the rest of the way, taking the set 15-9 to win the match.

MATCH 2 | A-STATE 3, SEMO 2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13)

Arkansas State held tough in its final match of the weekend, going the distance and ending the SEMO Invitational with a 3-2 victory over the host Redhawks.

Macey Putt again led A-State offensively with 18 kills and 16 digs. Kendahl Davenport also factored in double-digit kills, notching a season-high 13 to go with six blocks. Both of the Red Wolves’ setters posted double-doubles, with Julianna Cramer registering 26 assists and 11 digs and Lauren Musante handing out 23 assists with 20 digs. Tatum Ticknor led defensively, corralling 25 digs.

A-State took control late in what was a close opening set, closing on an 8-3 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match, winning 25-20. The Redhawks responded by taking an early lead in the second set, which it would not look back in taking a 25-16 decision in the second to knot up the match at a set apiece.

The Red Wolves led the third set by as much as six, but SEMO cut it to 23-22 before a service error and kill by Putt handed A-State a 2-1 lead in the match with a tight 25-23 third-set victory.

Facing match point in the fourth set, SEMO claimed the last three points in the set to take a 26-24 victory and send the match to a fifth set. In the final set, A-State overcame an early 3-0 deficit and took control to lead 12-8. After SEMO cut it to a 12-11 margin, the Red Wolves took three of the final five points to hold off the Redhawks and earn the win.

NEXT UP

A-State closes out non-conference play with three matches at the Tiger Brawl, hosted by Memphis. The Red Wolves open the tournament Friday, September 17, at 9 a.m. CT versus UT Martin before facing the host Tigers at 7 p.m. and closing out the weekend Saturday at 9 a.m. versus in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

