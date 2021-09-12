Red Wolves women’s tennis finish opening weekend with 15 victories at Warhawk Invitational

Arkansas State women’s tennis doubles pair Nejla Zukic and Thea Rice won two matches Saturday to win the main draw at the Warhawk Invitational.

With the victories by the doubles pair, A-State finished the opening weekend with 15 victories. Nine victories came in singles play and the Red Wolves added six wins in doubles.

Zukic and Rice opened the day with a 6-3 victory over a pair from ULM and clinched won the draw with a 6-3 decision over a duo from Southeastern Louisiana. Hunter Roper and Emily Surcey went 1-1 on the day in doubles, picking up a 6-4 win in the third-place match. In the Hawks draw, Rebecca Brody and Sofiia Vdovychenko suffered two losses on the day, the first match going to a tiebreak.

After going 2-0 in singles play Friday, Roper lost in the bracket final to Madlina Grigoriu of ULM 4-6, 1-6. Thea Rice dropped both matches on Friday, but came back Saturday with a straight-sets 6-2, 6-2 win over Paula Cerda of Stephen F. Austin. Zukic was 2-0 Friday in the Burgundy Division, but lost in a third set tiebreak 4-6, 6-2 (6-10).

Emily Surcey finished the weekend 1-1 in the Black singles bracket, falling 1-6, 1-6 to Elise Frigout of Stephen F. Austin. Sofiia Vdovychenko came up short in a hard-fought match with Lauren Waddles of Samford 6-4, 5-7 (9-11). Polina Sleptsova of Southeastern Louisiana defeated Yasmine Humbert 4-6, 3-6 in the White singles bracket. Rebecca Brody gained a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bogi Csordas (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-3, 6-4 while

The Red Wolves are scheduled to return to action Sept. 17-18 at the Central Arkansas Fall Invitational. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter @AStateTennis.

Singles

Gold Division

Hunter Roper def Paula Cerda (Stephen F. Austin) 4-6, 6-2 (10-6)

Hunter Roper def Hala Badwy (ULM) 0-6, 6-2 (10-7)

Thea Rice lost to Putri Insani (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-4, 2-6 (9-11)

Thea Rice lost to Nyah Kauders (Stephen F. Austin) 2-6, 0-6

Hunter Roper lost to Madalina Grigoriu (ULM) 4-6, 1-6

Thea Rice def Paula Cerda (Stephen F. Austin) 6-2, 6-2

Burgundy Division

Nejla Zukic def Brianna Gomze (ULM) 7-6 (5), 4-6 (10-6)

Nejla Zukic def Lucy Furness (Stephen F. Austin) 4-6, 6-2 (10-7)

Nejla Zukic lost to Anastasia Kouchnareva (Stephen F. Austin) 4-6, 6-2 (6-10)

Black Division

Emily Surcey advanced on bye

Emily Surcey def Sonya Kanarskaya (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-2, 6-4

Sofia Vdovychenko lost to Elise Frigout (Stephen F. Austin) 1-6, 3-6

Sofiia Vdovychenko def Polina Sleptsova (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Emily Surcey lost to Elise Frigout (Stephen F. Austin) 1-6, 1-6

Sofiia Vdovychenko lost to Lauren Waddles (Samford) 6-4, 5-7 (9-11)

White Division

Rebecca Brody def Jordan Burdett (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-1, 6-0

Rebecca Brody lost to Elena Bleicher (Stephen F. Austin) 7-6 (4), 3-6 (8-10).

Yasmine Humbert lost to Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 3-6, 3-6

Yasmine Humbert lost to Bogi Csordas (Southeastern Louisiana) 3-6, 1-6

Yasmine Humbert lost to Polina Sleptsova (Southeastern Louisiana) 4-6, 3-6

Rebecca Brody def Bogi Csordas (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

War

Roper/Surcey def Badwy/Pereira (ULM) 6-2

Zukic/Rice def Frigout/Fabre (Stephen F. Austin) 6-2

Roper/Surcey lost to Bierma/Insani (Southeastern Louisiana) 7-6 (6)

Zukic/Rice def Grigoriu/Hernandez (ULM) 6-3

Roper/Surcey def Grigoriu/Hernandez (ULM) 6-4

Zukic/Rice def Bierma/Insani (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-3

Hawks

Brody/Vdovychenko def Burdett/Csordas (Southeastern Louisiana) 6-4

Brody/Vdovychenko lost to Gabrino/Gomez (ULM) 1-6

Brody/Vdovychenko lost to Kaudres/Furness (Stephen F. Austin) 6-1

