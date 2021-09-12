Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Reports: Police respond to apparent explosion at Georgia apartment complex

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex on Sunday, according to CNN.

The explosion reportedly happened at Arrive Apartments in the Dunwoody area, north of Atlanta.

“We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept,” Dunwoody Police said on Twitter. “This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.”

WSB reported an officer said the explosion was powerful enough to have blown the building “to pieces.”

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped in the building.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Jordan Davis, 31, of Caraway was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing an ambulance...
Woman accused of stealing ambulance
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
Corbin Noble, 34, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 after DTF agents found 74 grams of black...
Search nets black-tar heroin, arrest
Earnest Scott Pierce, 51, was southbound when his 2004 Dodge drove left of the centerline,...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing