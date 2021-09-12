Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/10/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 10th, 2021.

Cave City (Maddox Moreland game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Maddox Moreland gave Cave City the lead in style, a 58 yard touchdown with 4 minutes left would be the game winner. The Cavemen beat Melbourne 33-29 to improve to 2-1.

Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett TD)

Nominee #2 is Nettleton. Cameron Scarlett gets the Raiders on the board with a read option score. They beat Mountain Home 28-21 to start 2-0.

Manila (Tanner Miller to Kolton Kisner, Gabe Bennett scoop and score)

Our 3rd nominee is Manila. Tanner Miller connects with Kolton Kisner, pigskin on the deck but Gabe Bennett scoops and scores. The Lions beat Marked Tree 22-8 to move to 2-1.

Pocahontas (Tripp Risley kickoff return TD)

Our final nominee is Pocahontas. Tripp Risley takes the 2nd half kickoff back for a touchdown. The Redskins beat Paragould 45-21 to move to 2-0

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Tuesday at 4:00pm and ends Wednesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.