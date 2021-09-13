Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2022 Campbell (GA) OT Trevion Florence commits to Arkansas State

Florence is the 11th commit in the Class of 2022.
Florence is the 11th commit in the Class of 2022.(Trevion Florence - Twitter)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The recruiting Class of 2022 continues to grow for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves got a verbal commitment from Georgia offensive tackle Trevion Florence today.

The 6-4, 315-pound lineman received offers from Memphis, East Carolina, FIU, and Georgia State, among others.

Florence is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Red Wolves in next year’s class.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A 21-year-old student died from suicide Saturday evening on the Lyon College campus.
Lyon College names student who died in Saturday crash

Latest News

Muckensturm still holds the record for most tackles in Arkansas State history.
Jerry Muckensturm honored at Arkansas State game, celebrates Ring of Honor induction
Jerry Muckensturm started four years at Arkansas State and has the most tackles in program...
Jerry Muckensturm Inducted to Ring of Honor
Muckensturm is Arkansas State's all-time leading tackler.
Red Wolves Raw: Jerry Muckensturm Reacts to Ring of Honor Induction
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/10/21)