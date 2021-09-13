2022 Campbell (GA) OT Trevion Florence commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The recruiting Class of 2022 continues to grow for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves got a verbal commitment from Georgia offensive tackle Trevion Florence today.

The 6-4, 315-pound lineman received offers from Memphis, East Carolina, FIU, and Georgia State, among others.

Florence is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Red Wolves in next year’s class.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

