Accused murderer will not face death penalty

Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of killing a Jonesboro woman then jetting off to Florida will not face the death penalty.

Prosecutors had requested permission to waive the death penalty in the murder trial of Shawn Gregory Cone.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours granted that waiver.

Cone is accused of killing 50-year-old Alissa Reynolds of Jonesboro in December of 2019.

According to the probable cause affidavit, friends and family members of the victim became concerned after receiving text messages and seeing her dogs loose.

When police went to her home in the 5000-block of Brac Place, they found Reynolds’ body on the sofa beneath a pile of blankets.

She had been dead for several days.

Court documents revealed she had been stabbed multiple times to the arms, hands, and face.

During their investigation, police learned that Cone and Reynolds had been dating for nearly two years.

Witnesses said they saw Cone driving her car two days before her body was found.

“During the investigation, detectives were able to determine Shawn Cone had cleaned up the crime scene and disposed of the evidence,” the affidavit stated.

In addition to her car, detectives said Cone stole Reynolds’ personal and work cell phones, along with her credit and debit cards.

Investigators tracked him to Key West, Florida, where police there were waiting when his plane touched down.

At the time of his arrest, court records said he had Reynolds’ credit cards and a list of countries that do not have extradition agreements with the U.S.

He was extradited back to Arkansas where he was charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • Abuse of a corpse
  • Theft of vehicle valued at less than 25,000 but greater than 5,000
  • Theft of 5,000 or less but great than 1,000
  • Theft of property - credit/debit cards
  • Non-financial identity fraud
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Fraudulent use of a credit card/card or account number is stolen

To read more about the case, including Cone’s criminal history, click here.

